Chris Gayle does 'Teri Aankhya Ka Kajal' and Sapna Choudhary can't stop gushing over him-Watch

New Delhi: The Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary rose to fame with Bigg Boss 11. Prior to the reality show, Sapna was known for her stage performances in Haryana and was always hailed as the dancing queen of Haryana. Recently, the dancer shared a video featuring cricketer Chris Gayle.

In the video shared by Sapna Choudhary, Chris Gayle is seen grooving to one of Sapna's famous number 'Teri Aankhya Ka Kajal', which became even more popular after her stint in Bigg Boss. She captioned it, "Look what I found on Internet.@chrisgayle333 You are such a good Dancer.

Recently, Arshi Khan was also seen grooving to this number with Sapna on her brother's wedding. The two were not on great terms inside the house but seems like the two have buried their hatchet post the show. Apart from Arshi, Vikas Gupta and Manveer Gurjar were also spotted dancing to the same song at a pub in Mumbai.

Post her exit from the show, Sapna featured in a dance video 'Hatt Ja Tau' from the film 'Veerey Ki Wedding'.She recently did an item number in Abhay Deol starrer 'Nanu Ki Jaanu', which was titled 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary. With offers pouring in, there seems to be no stopping for this talented dancer, whose popularity has only increased after Bigg Boss.