Chris Gayle's Kurta Pyjama look scores a perfect ten with Indian fans—Check hilarious comments

New Delhi: Expect West Indies all-rounder Chris Gayle to do anything under the sun. The champion is currently busy with the ongoing T20 tournament and is playing from Kings XI Punjab team. The star cricketer took to his Instagram account and shared his desi look.

Yes! Chris can be seen donning a saffron Kurta Pyjama and posing like a pro. Well, his look has certainly scored a perfect ten as Indian fans love it. Also, several Insta users praised him for carrying it off so well.

A post shared by KingGayle (@chrisgayle333) on Apr 25, 2018 at 3:24am PDT

Also, do check out some of the hilarious comments here.

Chris's new look is a big hit on social media as fans want him to turn total desi, so much so that a few even suggested he changes his name to 'Krishna Goyal'. The picture was shared 16 hours ago and has already gone viral with as many as 224,320 likes so far.

A few days back, West Indies champ's dancing video had gone viral. He was grooving to Sunny Leone's 'Laila Main Laila' track from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'. Also, Haryanvi singer and former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary had shared the same video with a fan-made addition where Chris could be seen dancing to her popular track 'Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal'.

Well, he is the most sought-after cricketer this season, we must say!