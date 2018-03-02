हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Chris Rock's comedy gives SRK life musings

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says his favourite comedian Chris Rock has reminded him what life should be about.

IANS| Updated: Mar 02, 2018, 13:01 PM IST
Comments |
Chris Rock&#039;s comedy gives SRK life musings

Mumbai: Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says his favourite comedian Chris Rock has reminded him what life should be about.

Shah Rukh on Thursday night tweeted a picture of himself and captioned: "Was watching one of my favourite stand-up... Chris Rock and he in his own inimitable style reminded me what life should be about...The quest to find God before God finds you."
 

Rock is known for starring in Hollywood films like "Down to Earth", "Head of State", the "Madagascar" film series, "Grown Ups" and its sequel "Grown Ups 2".

Shah Rukh, 52, is currently busy with his upcoming film "Zero" helmed by Aanand L. Rai. It also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

 

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanChris RockcomedySRK life musingsSRKSridevi
Next
Story

Case registered against Palak Muchhal's brother

Trending