Christina Grimmie

Christina Grimmie's mother dies of cancer

Christina Grimmie&#039;s mother dies of cancer
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Two years after singer Christina Grimmie's tragic and sudden death, her mother Tina Grimmie has died of breast cancer.

"We are saddened to announce the loss of our beloved Tina, also affectionately known as ‘Mama Grimmie' to the millions of fans of Christina Grimmie around the world. She will be missed immensely," the Grimmie family said in a statement shared on social media on Sunday, reports people.com.

"Tina fought a courageous and brave battle with cancer for many years, even until her final hours with family by her side. While this is a bittersweet moment for us as a family, particularly after losing Christina two years ago, we rejoice at the thought that Tina and Christina are united once again in the presence of our Lord and Savior," the statement continued.

STATEMENT FROM THE GRIMMIE FAMILY REGARDING THE PASSING OF TINA GRIMMIE: We are saddened to announce the loss of our beloved Tina, also affectionately known as “Mama Grimmie” to the millions of fans of Christina Grimmie around the world. She will be missed immensely. Tina fought a courageous and brave battle with cancer for many years, even until her final hours with family by her side. While this is a bittersweet moment for us as a family, particularly after losing Christina two years ago, we rejoice at the thought that Tina and Christina are united once again in the presence of our Lord and Savior. Tina Grimmie was a powerful and shining example of motherhood, being an amazing wife while giving love and encouragement to others. Her laugh, energy, passion and joyful spirit will eternally be a part of all of us. Our family is grateful to all of Tina’s committed caregivers and to our close friends and family for their unwavering prayers and support in the times we needed it most. We are also grateful to our beloved #TeamGrimmie, Christina’s amazing base of fans, for their immense outpouring of love on social media that’s continually kept us encouraged. Tina was truly a one of a kind soul and our hearts are heavy. We respectfully ask for some private time to process her passing. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make donations to the Christina Grimmie Foundation in Tina’s honor. God bless and thank you all.

A post shared by Christina Grimmie (@therealgrimmie) on

On June 10, 2016, Christina was shot at after performing as the opening act for "Before You Exit" at The Plaza Live venue near downtown Orlando. Grimmie's brother Marcus heroically tackled her assailant Kevin James Loibl to the ground, before the latter turned the gun on himself. 

The singer was 22.

"Tina Grimmie was a powerful and shining example of motherhood, being an amazing wife while giving love and encouragement to others. Her laugh, energy, passion and joyful spirit will eternally be a part of all of us," the statement added.

Tina is survived by her husband Bud and son Marcus. 

 

