Christmas 2017: Bollywood floods Twitter with greetings

Mumbai: Christmas is here and the atmosphere is full of happiness! The entire world is submerged in celebrations and people are busy wishing their near and dear ones. Amidst all the festive cheers, Bollywood celebrities have flooded Twitter with their wishes.

Here's what the celebrities tweeted on Monday:

Akshay Kumar: Merry Christmas everyone! Wishing you all lots of love and laughter.

Sridevi: Wish you all a very Merry Christmas. Hope you have a fun filled day with loads of laughter and happiness.

Anushka Sharma: May the spirit of the Christmas fill your home with peace, joy and love. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas!

Riteish Deshmukh: Wishing you all a Merry Christmas... Spend quality time with your family and loved ones. Nothing matters more.

Bhumi Pednekar: Merry Christmas. May Santa fill your lives with love, joy and happiness.

Adil Hussain: Love and forgiveness is the crux of His Teaching. So are the teachings of other great saints of this nation! Perhaps we need to remember that intensely time and again! Merry Christmas to all.

Mohit Chauhan: Merry Christmas to you all! May you have a great time with your loved ones this Christmas. Peace and love.

Arjun Kapoor: This holiday season, may the spirit of Christmas be soaked in by all of us and may we spread happiness, love and peace. Merry Christmas to all!

Farhan Akhtar: ‘Tis the season to be jolly... Merry Christmas to you all. Big hug.

Madhur Bhandarkar: May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter and goodwill. Merry Christmas!

Shekhar Suman: Merry Christmas to all of you. May all your wishes and dreams come true.

Rohit Roy: Wish you all a very happy Christmas. May your lives be peaceful and cheerful. May you find the Santa in you so that you can spread the cheer in others lives. Love and warmth.

Preity Zinta: Wish you all a Happy Christmas with loads of love, peace and happiness.

Vivek Oberoi: Wish you all a Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year full of peace, love and happiness! Lots of love!

Richa Chadha: Merry Christmas everyone. Have fun. Shine on. Be kind

Sujoy Ghosh: Merry christmas. Peace and happiness to you and your family