Christmas 2018

Christmas 2018: Bollywood celebs extend their wishes

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The world is immersed in the festive spirit and people are busy celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas is celebrated across the world with much zeal and enthusiasm. The entire atmosphere is charged up and mirth and merriment are in the air!

In such a positively charged up atmosphere, our dear Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to extend their wishes on Christmas.

Here is what they have to say:

Amitabh Bachchan: T 3037 - Christmas greeting love and peace 

Anupam Kher: “My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others.” 
Bob Hope 
Merry Christmas to all

Abhishek Bachchan: Merry Christmas

Akshay Kumar: May this Christmas end the present year on a cheerful note. Wishing you all a #MerryChristmas

Sonam Kapoor: May your Christmas be filled with joy and happiness! Merry Christmas from us, to you!

Soha Ali Khan: We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year !! #merrychristmas

Here's wishing our readers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Christmas 2018ChristmasCelebs wish ChristmasAmitabh BachchanSoha Ali Khan

