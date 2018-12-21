हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Christmas not a religious affair for me, but special: Randeep Hooda

Mumbai: Actor Randeep Hooda says Christmas, though not a religious affair for him, has always been special.

"Christmas, though not a religious affair for me, has always been special because of all the funky and unusual presents I receive. I believe that there are no rules to be followed when it comes to celebrating the holiday season, as William Lawson`s rightly puts it," Randeep said in a statement.

"While the evenings with my party animals are full of energy, I bring in the season with a peaceful meal along with my closest family and friends," added the actor.

The festival commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25 every year.

