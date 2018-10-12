हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Claire Holt Pregnant

Claire Holt pregnant again after miscarriage

The 'Mean Girls' actor took to her Instagram account to share the news by posting a photo of her, her husband and their dog.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Claire Holt can`t seem to contain her happiness as she announces her pregnancy, after suffering a tragic miscarriage.

The picture is accompanied by a heartfelt caption. "My heart is bursting. I`m so happy to share with you that we are having a baby! It still doesn`t feel real. These past few months have been filled with excitement, anxiety, tears, joy, uncertainty but most of all gratitude," she wrote.



View this post on Instagram


My heart is bursting. I’m so happy to share with you that we are having a baby! It still doesn’t feel real. These past few months have been filled with excitement, anxiety, tears, joy, uncertainty but most of all gratitude. You never forget the deep pain of loss. It dims with time but it informs many of your experiences. Our loss earlier this year was the darkest moment of my life. Yet, it made me infinitely more thankful for the precious baby growing inside me today. I want to take a moment to acknowledge all those struggling with miscarriage, infertility or any of the difficulties that come with bringing new life into the world. I know that these announcements can hurt. I’ve felt it all. My heart is with you and I pray that our story gives you hope. Thank you all so much for your love and support - I can’t wait to share this journey with you.

A post shared by Claire Holt (@claireholt) on

Reflecting on her miscarriage, earlier this year, she added, "You never forget the deep pain of loss. It dims with time but it informs many of your experiences. Our loss earlier this year was the darkest moment of my life.

Yet, it made me infinitely more thankful for the precious baby growing inside me today." Opening up about her struggle following the same, Claire wrote, "I want to take a moment to acknowledge all those struggling with miscarriage, infertility or any of the difficulties that come with bringing new life into the world. I know that these announcements can hurt. I`ve felt it all. My heart is with you and I pray that our story gives you hope." Claire and Andrew Joblon recently got married in an intimate wedding.

The Hollywood couple announced their engagement in December last year. 

Claire Holt PregnantMean Girlsmiscarriage

