Colours are important element for homes, says Twinkle Khanna

New Delhi: Producer and interior designer Twinkle Khanna says it is important to include colours at home as it plays a major role in how things are perceived.

Twinkle has collaborated with Kohler for a campaign titled Colours and Finishes, which focus on going beyond just plain old chrome finishes in the bath space and encourages the consumers to opt for more unconventional colours in their bathroom.

Asked if she feels it is important to include colours at homes, Twinkle told IANS over an e-mail interaction from Mumbai: "Colours are quite an important element. Look at it this way; colours play a very major role in how we perceive things, and in this case, rooms. You want each room in your house to have a specific vibe, and to get that vibe, colours are your primary set of tools-be it the wall colours or the hues added through elements."

The 43-year-old, who ventured into designing in 2002 and is the co-owner of The White Window, a chain of interior designing stores, says the bath space has evolved the most over the time.

"Amongst all the rooms in a house, the bath space has evolved the most. Think about it. Whether its technology, design, craftsmanship, or colours and textures, the bath space is the ripest canvas for showcasing your personality and creativity," she added.