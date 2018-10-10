MeToo: Popular comedienne Kaneez Surka accuses Aditi Mittal of sexual misconduct

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, comedienne Aditi Mittal, who has been actively advocating the whole MeToo movement and calling out sexual predators on social media, has been accused of sexual misconduct herself by a fellow comedienne Kaneez Surka.

In a longish Twitter post, Kaneez has alleged that she was forcibly kissed by Aditi Mittal during a comedy show that took place two years ago. "In the presence of an audience of 100 and many comedians, Aditi Mittal walked up on stage and forcefully kissed me on my mouth out of the blue and put her tongue in my mouth, while I was still on stage and without my consent."

Read the complete post here:

Kaneez also revealed that she tried to reach out to her soon after the incident, Mittal apologised but later turned hostile towards her.

"Every person is entitled to choice and boundaries and she violated mine, " her post read.

Kaneez also wrote that seeing Mittal's active participation on Twitter against the predators and harassers, she coaxed her to issue a public apology through a mutual friend but Mittal outrightly denied kissing her on the mouth.

"Seeing her name all over Twitter as a champion of the cause has been triggering me immensely. Out of my disbelief that the opportunity to reform is the only way forward, yesterday, once again, I spoke to her through a mutual friend and requested her to come out with a public apology and save me the pain of having to reveal my identity. Despite having acknowledged it earlier, she denied kissing me on the mouth, gaslighted me and asked me to cross check. " the post read.

Surka also stated that her note is not an opportunity for any men to use it for their own agendas. "This is not retribution but for personal closure, " she signed off.