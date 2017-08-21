close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Comedy legend Jerry Lewis dies at 91

Lewis starred in the hits like `The Bell Boy,` `Cinderfella` and `The Nutty Professor.`

ANI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 08:07
Comedy legend Jerry Lewis dies at 91
Pic courtesy: @JimCarrey

Los Angeles: American actor and comic legend Jerry Lewis who wielded unparalleled green-light power at Paramount in the 1960s, died Sunday. He was 91.Lewis, who teamed with Dean Martin in the 1950s, died at 9:15 a.m. at his home in Las Vegas, citing a statement from Lewis` family, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Publicist Candi Cazau confirmed the news.

Lewis` health ailments over the years included open-heart surgery in 1983, surgery for prostate cancer in 1992, treatment for his dependence on prescription drugs in 2003, a heart attack in 2006 and a long bout with pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease for which he took Prednisone, causing his face and body to balloon.

The brash slapstick comic partnered with Dean Martin in the 1950s and reigned the glitterati world of show business at the acme of their fame. Popular throughout Europe, especially in France, Lewis won Best Director awards eight times in Europe, including three in France and one each in Belgium, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain.

Lewis starred in the hits like `The Bell Boy,` `Cinderfella` and `The Nutty Professor.`

When Lewis was 18, he met singer Patti Palmer, and they wed 10 days later. During their marriage, which lasted from 1944-82, they had five sons and adopted another child.

His youngest, Joseph, became a drug addict and committed suicide in 2009 at age 45.Lewis married his second wife, SanDee Pitnick, in 1983. They adopted a daughter, Danielle.

TAGS

Jerry LewisJerry Lewis deadJerry Lewis passes awayComedy legend Jerry Lewis

From Zee News

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6- Leaks did no harm
Television

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6- Leaks did no harm

THIS man’s funny pose and hilarious Twitter reactions will leave you in splits
People

THIS man’s funny pose and hilarious Twitter reactions will...

Solar Eclipse 2017: Will Surya Grahan be visible in India?
Spirituality

Solar Eclipse 2017: Will Surya Grahan be visible in India?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone ‘jodi’ fans have all the reasons to smile – See PICS
People

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone ‘jodi’ fans have all the...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to romance THIS cute actor in ‘Fanney Khan’
Movies

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to romance THIS cute actor in ‘Fanne...

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Akshay Kumar starrer packs a solid punch at the Box Office
Movies

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Akshay Kumar starrer packs a solid...

Thousands of Rajinikanth&#039;s fans gather in Trichy, urge actor to join politics
People

Thousands of Rajinikanth's fans gather in Trichy, urge...

Rajinikanth fans hopeful of his entry into politics
People

Rajinikanth fans hopeful of his entry into politics

Gagan Kang was the most devoted person: Debina Bonnerjee
People

Gagan Kang was the most devoted person: Debina Bonnerjee

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video