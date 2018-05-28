Commercial cinema can change people's perception: Akshay Kumar

New Delhi: Actor Akshay Kumar, who starred in films like 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and 'Pad Man' that depicted issues like sanitation and menstruation hygiene respectively, says that making documentary films won't change people's mind the way commercial cinema impacts on changing the society in a positive way.

"Documentary films won't help because people want to see hero-heroine falling in love, fighting with parents, fighting with villains. The commercial cinema will create such an impact because audiences relate with actors," Akshay said at the Nine Menstrual Awareness Conclave here on Monday.

The Niine movement, an ambitious five-year plan aimed at raising awareness about the importance of menstrual hygiene and tackling the taboos associated with menstruation, has been officially launched at the inaugural conclave to mark Menstrual Hygiene Day.

The conclave is supported by Akshay who has been appreciated a lot for his role in 'Pad Man'. Akshay said such films will change the mindset of people.

"I have got the feedback of people for my film 'Toilet...' who said that 'Your film actually changed the mindset'," he said.