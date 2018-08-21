हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranuat

Confirmed: Kangana Ranaut to portray kabaddi player in her next

Bollywood `Queen` Kangana Ranaut is all set to play the role of a kabbadi player in her upcoming film, titled `Panga`.Helmed by `Bareilly Ki Barfi` director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, the movie will also star Punjabi singer Jassi Gill and veteran actress Neena Gupta.

Confirmed: Kangana Ranaut to portray kabaddi player in her next

New Delhi: Bollywood `Queen` Kangana Ranaut is all set to play the role of a kabbadi player in her upcoming film, titled `Panga`.Helmed by `Bareilly Ki Barfi` director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, the movie will also star Punjabi singer Jassi Gill and veteran actress Neena Gupta.

The director took to Twitter to confirm the news, writing, "My existing reality is a reflection of my dear ones` belief in me. From the team backed by its families. Presenting #PANGA with #KanganaRanaut, @jassi1gill @Neenagupta001 . Produced by @foxstarhindi | In Cinemas | 2019."She chose a unique way to announce the film as she shared a video, featuring snapshots of its cast members with their family.

Meanwhile, Kangana will also be seen in `Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi` as warrior queen Rani Laxmi Bai. The period drama will also feature Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope, Sonu Sood as Sadashiv and Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkarbai.`Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi` will hit the big screens on January 25, 2019. (ANI) 

Tags:
Kangana RanuatManikarnikakabbadi playerNeena GuptaHrithik Roshan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close