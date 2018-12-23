हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rihanna

Confirmed! Rihanna's new album to come out in 2019

Her vocal producer Kuk Harrell teased the new album earlier this week, promising it's incredible and amazing.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Singer Rihanna says her new album will come out next year.

On Friday, responding to a fan who commented on an Instagram post asking "But when is the album dropping Robyn? Can we have a release date for that?", the singer said simply "2019".

No further details were released, reports billboard.com.

Her vocal producer Kuk Harrell teased the new album earlier this week, promising it's "incredible" and "amazing" before adding that "that's all I'm going to say".

Her last album, "Anti", released in 2016.

