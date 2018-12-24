हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajkummar Rao

Content decides the budget of a film, says Rajkummar Rao

The talented actor is waiting for the release of his upcoming film 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'.

New Delhi: National award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, who is all set for his new film 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', says the budget of a film does not define the success of a film but the content does.

Earlier this year, Rao has appeared in films like 'Omerta', 'Fanney Khan', 'Stree' and 'Love Sonia'; among which 'Stree', a small budget film did a business of approximately Rs 180 crore.

Is success of the small budget films becoming a trend now?

Rao said: "I do not think that the success of any film has anything to do with the budget, content decides the budget. If the content is strong and audience like the film, it will be a successful one…"

Rao was present at the teaser launch of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' here along with the film's cast and crew including Sonam Kapoor, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor. 

Agreeing to Rao, Sonam said: "I think we should do a film if only the content is good."

It was a double celebration as December 24 also marks the birthday of 'Mr India'actor. Anil cut the birthday cake at the event amidst the presence of media and the film's cast.

Asked about Anil's birthday plans, Sonam smiled and said: "we will have a nice family dinner. We will soon go for a vacation."

This is the first time that Sonam has shared screen space with her father.

"Apparently dad was sceptical on set, that's what he told my sister Rhea. Though he did not say anything to me, he was scared…" Sonam added.

"Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" is scheduled to release on February 1, 2019.

Tags:
Rajkummar RaoRajkummar Rao filmRajkummar Rao feeRajkummar Rao Deepika PadukoneChhapak

