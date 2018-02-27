'Cool mom' Sridevi's last TV commercial will make you miss her even more—WATCH

New Delhi: Sridevi's death has created such a huge void that cannot be filled. There is nothing but the memories that her fans and family members are left with now. The actress left the world on the ill-fated night of February 24 in Dubai's Jumeirah Emirates Towers. She along with her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor went to Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah's wedding but who knew that fate had other plans for them in the city.

Now fans are re-watching her films, ads and everything that features her. We have got our hands on one such TV commercial which is supposedly her last.

In the commercial shot for Ching's Snacky Oats, Sridevi essays the role of 'super-cool' mother, who multitasks, raps and cartwheels, much to her children's surprise. In those two and a half minute video, you can see Sridevi in her jovial best. The video would remind you of Sridevi's comic undertones that we had seen in many of her films.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Sridevi's mortal remains will reach India by 10.30 PM tonight. The family has been handed over the certificates and the case has been closed.

Her last rites will most likely take place tomorrow.

The actress passed away due to "accidental drowning"