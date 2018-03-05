Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston have a text chain

Los Angeles: 'Friends' alums Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow say they along with former co-star Jennifer Aniston maintain a group text chain.

Cox, who played the control freak Monica Geller on the popular NBC sitcom, said she feels stressed by the back and forth messaging.

"Lisa, Jennifer and I all have a text chain, but to me it's too much pressure. I'm not into the group text chain. I really don't like it!" she told Us Weekly to which Kudrow agreed saying "It's a lot".

"And then you have something funny to say and you say it but then you send the text and they don't get it," Cox added.

Besides Cox, Kudrow's Phoebe Buffay and Aniston's Rachel Green time on "Friends" ended in 2004 after 10 seasons.

The show also starred Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.