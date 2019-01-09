हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox uncomfortable calling McDaid her 'partner'

Actress Courteney Cox says she is uncomfortable calling her beau Johnny McDaid a "partner".

Courteney Cox uncomfortable calling McDaid her &#039;partner&#039;

Los Angeles: Actress Courteney Cox says she is uncomfortable calling her beau Johnny McDaid a "partner".

The "Friends" alum has said that the struggle comes from the fact that the term is used by people to call their same-gender lover in her hometown of Alabama, reports aceshowbiz.com.

During an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", the actress said that her boyfriend uses the word a lot. 

"He's my partner, that's what he calls it, 'my partner'... I'm from Alabama, so you don't really say partner unless you're in the same sex... Saying partner is difficult for me," Cox told host Jimmy Kimmel.

She said the term has caused some confusion in the past. 

"I was in Atlanta not that long ago and I was like, 'Oh, I'm supposed to meet my partner in section F,' and they were like, 'Oh, I'm sure she's going to be there, don't worry about it'," she laughed. 

"Not that it matters, but it's just a different way to speak."

Cox and McDaid have been together since January 2014. They temporarily split in 2015 but they got back together again the next year. 

Back in October 2018, Cox coyly responded to a question about their marriage plan by saying that they were married "in her heart". McDaid also responded sweetly when he was asked what that meant. He said: "We have one every morning when we look at each other."

Tags:
Courteney CoxJohnny McDaidFriends

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close