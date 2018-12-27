हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Miley Cyrus

Cyrus, Hemsworth now married, had planned to first wed in Malibu before wildfire

Singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth are now reportedly married. They had originally planned to wed in their ocean-side home in Malibu before it was destroyed in a wildfire.

Cyrus, Hemsworth now married, had planned to first wed in Malibu before wildfire

Los Angeles: Singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth are now reportedly married. They had originally planned to wed in their ocean-side home in Malibu before it was destroyed in a wildfire.

According to bbc.com, Cyrus has confirmed her marriage to Australian actor and long-standing partner. She shared images from the ceremony, reported to have been held on Sunday, on social media

After the couple's compound was burned down by the devastating California wildfires last month, the stars moved their wedding to Cyrus' home in Franklin, Tennessee, reports people.com.

"They had planned to get married in Malibu over the holidays when all of their families were together. After their Malibu house didn't make the fire, they have been living at Miley's Tennessee house," a source close to the singer, 26 - who shared touching photos from their Dec. 23 nuptials on Wednesday - tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Cyrus was heartbroken by the loss of their Malibu home, but recently told Ryan Seacrest she's in "a really good kind of healing place now."

Hemsworth, 28, previously shared a striking photo of their burned-down house that showed the letters "L-O-V-E" left in the ashes.

"That's literally and physically all that's left, so I felt that that was really poetic. You can always rebuild a physical structure, but that love that can't be destroyed is always there and always stays strong," Cyrus told Seacrest. "That's been something that gave me a lot of light at a dark time."

Tags:
Miley CyrusLiam Hemsworthmiley cyrus married liam hemsworth

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close