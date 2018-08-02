हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jalees Sherwani

'Dabangg' lyricist Jalees Sherwani dead

Popular screenwriter and lyricist Jalees Sherwani, who has penned the lyrics for films like Wanted and Dabangg, passed away on August 1, 2018. 

&#039;Dabangg&#039; lyricist Jalees Sherwani dead
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Popular screenwriter and lyricist Jalees Sherwani, who has penned the lyrics for films like Wanted and Dabangg, passed away on August 1, 2018. 

According to a BollywoodLife report, the writer succumbed to a massive heart attack. 

Indian filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter to express grief over Sherwani's demise.

"Sad to know about the demise of one of our veteran writers #JaleesSherwani ji. May his family gain the strength to bear with this huge loss. We will miss U. #RIP," He wrote.

Jalees Sherwani has penned lyrics for a lot of Salman Khan films like Garv, Tere Naam, Wanted, Dabangg and many more. He was also the president of the Film Writers’ Association for quite some time.

 

