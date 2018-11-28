Daisy Shah summoned by Mumbai Police in Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar case

Mumbai: Actress Daisy Shah has been summoned by the Mumbai Police to record her statement in connection with the Tanushree Dutta's harassment allegations against veteran actor Nana Patekar.

Tanushree has accused Nana Patekar of misbehaving and sexually harassing her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleasss' in 2008 while shooting for a special dance number for the movie. She filed an FIR against Patekar at Mumbai's Oshiwara police station.

The notice mentioned that during the shooting of the song from the film 'Horn Ok Pleassss', actress Daisy Shah was present on the sets. Daisy was then working as an assistant choreographer under Ganesh Acharya.

Dutta also alleged that when she refused to shoot for the song, Patekar and the film's producer summoned goons to the set who threatened her and damaged her car.

Earlier, when Daisy was asked to comment on the issue, she told News18, "I was just an assistant choreographer who knew nothing about what all was happening. I have nothing to say about it. My job over there was only to teach steps. I wasn’t the part of the internal conversation of what was happening and not happening. I was just like a random person who was shooting on that film."

Adding more, she said, "I wasn’t only concentrating on one artiste; there were 30 other dancers on set. I wasn’t even in the position where I could even speak or I had to even notice anything because I was so busy with my own work. My all sympathies are with Tanushree but I swear I know nothing about it."

On the other hand, Patekar has dismissed all the allegations against him and as a retort, slapped Dutta with a legal notice and demanded a written apology from her. His lawyer Aniket Nikam told news agency ANI, "All allegations against him (Nana Patekar) are false and far from the truth".

Patekar also claimed that Dutta had not made any accusations against him in 2008, when the alleged incident took place.