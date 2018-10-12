हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dakota Johnson Pregnancy rumours

Dakota Johnson not pregnant with Chris Martin's baby

The `Fifty Shades` actress on Thursday featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she addressed the speculation of her being pregnant with her rumoured boyfriend Chris Martin.

Dakota Johnson not pregnant with Chris Martin&#039;s baby
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

Washington D.C.: Dakota Johnson has put all the baby rumours to rest for good. All she is pregnant with right now is good ideas. When prompted to talk about the rumours, Dakota told Ellen that she is pregnant with ideas, not a baby. "That is a mighty tight outfit for someone who`s pregnant," Ellen asked. To which Dakota replied by saying, " The only thing I`m pregnant with is a lot of really good ideas, but not any babies." The pregnancy speculation began on Monday after TMZ released a video that was presumed to be a gender-reveal party. In the video, blue and pink balloons can be seen flying over the Coldplay front man`s home. Talking about the video, the `How to Be Single` actor said, "Well, it was my birthday and there happened to be balloons that were pink and blue, and so then I was pregnant. I didn`t know that the balloons were going to be released, they were just in an arch, but I guess that actually happened - one of the ends just got let go." Johnson also revealed that a lot of people ended up congratulating her after the news got out. The actor is currently on a press tour for her upcoming film `Bad Times at The El Royale`, which also stars Chris Hemsworth. She will also be seen in Luca Guadagnino`s `Suspiria`, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 2.  

Tags:
Dakota Johnson Pregnancy rumoursChris Martin

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close