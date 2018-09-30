हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari's next 'Chhichhore' goes on floors

Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari&#039;s next &#039;Chhichhore&#039; goes on floors

Mumbai: Nitish Tiwari, the man behind giving Bollywood it's biggest blockbuster film 'Dangal', is all set to deliver yet another masterpiece. His next titled Chhichhore went on floor today.

Noted film critic and trade analyst took to Twitter to announce the news. He said, "BIGGG NEWS... #Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari's next film titled #Chhichhore... Starts today... Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala... Presented by Fox Star."

The film will be produced by Nadiadwala and grandsons and will be presented by Fox Star Hindi.

A tweet from the official Twitter account of the Nadiadwala Grandson read: "Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Chhichhore' directed by 'Dangal' fame, Nitesh Tiwari and presented by Fox Star Hindi goes on floors today!"

Details about the film are yet to be revealed by the makers. Stay tuned for more.

