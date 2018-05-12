Dangal girl Fatima Sana Sheikh spotted outside Aamir Khan's residence — See photos

New Delhi: Actress Fatima Sana Sheikh, who is currently shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya's 'Thugs of Hindostan', was snapped visiting Aamir Khan's residence at Bandra.

The young talented actress looked gorgeous in a pink and white ethnic outfit with her hair tied in a messy bun. She was wearing minimum makeup. And once again, it was her shaved eyebrow which grabbed all the attention.

Check her photos here:

A few days back too, when Fatima was spotted with a part of her eyebrow shaved, speculations were rife that the actress had been sporting this look for her character look in 'Thugs Of Hindostan'.

Although not much is known about her role, yet fans are excited to see her share the screen space with Aamir Khan again. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif also play pivotal parts in the movie.

'Thugs Of Hindostan' is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films. Aamir and Vijay have previously worked together in 'Dhoom 3'. This will Fatima's second venture with Aamir after the super successful 'Dangal'.