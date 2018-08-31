Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra dance on the streets like no one is watching - Watch

Mumbai: Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, who played siblings in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal share a beautiful bond in real-life too. The two young actresses are great friends and keep giving friendship goals by posting adorable photos and videos on Instagram.

The two girls took to their Instagram accounts to share a video that shows them dancing on the streets of Europe like no one is watching.

Fatima shared the video and wrote: "Going Bindass in Europe Can't believe the things @sanyamalhotra_ makes me do sometimes!!! (sic)

Sanya replied by saying, "Oh please @fatimasanashaikh ! Idea mera but dance tera BTW break mei toh chalta hai #BreakHai (sic)."

Fatima responded by posting: "You are right, cutie @sanyamalhotra_ Break lena koi hamse seekhe!! What do you think of These?! (sic)"

Take a look at the video here:

For the unversed, Fatima and Sanya played Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat respectively in Nitesh Tiwary's Dangal featuring Aamir Khan as wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. Along with the superstar, the two girls too underwent rigorous training in wrestling.

After Dangal, Fatima bagged a role in Aamir's Thugs of Hindostan which also stars Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan, while Sanya was roped in by Vishal Bhardwaj for a film titled Patakha. She also has a film with Ayushmann Khurrana titled Badhaai Ho.

The two girls are ready to rock and this dance video is proof.