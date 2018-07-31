Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh-Sanya Malhotra's dance on 'Dilbar' song will make you wanna groove—Watch

New Delhi: Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, better known as 'Dangal' girls are great actors and that we all know. But do you know that these young and happening actresses are brilliant dancers too.

The gorgeous 'Dangal' girls recently shared videos of their version to the famous 'Dilbar' song from 'Satyamev Jayate'. If Nora Fatehi's belly dance made your jaws drop then Fatima and Sanya's awesome moves will leave you mesmerised.

Choreographed by Shazeb Sheikh, the girls are surely winning our hearts.

Watch it here:

'Dilbar' song has set the internet on fire. It originally featured Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor.

Both Sanya and Fatima are fitness freaks as well. The off-screen buddies often hang out together and their pictures go viral in no time.

On the professional front, Fatima will be seen in YRF's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. The period drama will hit the screens on Diwali this year.

Meanwhile, Sanya will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Pataakha' alongside television actress Radhika Madan. Reportedly, the film was earlier titled 'Churiyan', based on Charan Singh Pathik’s short story named 'Do Behnein'. The film is set to release on September 28, 2018. It has been produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Rekha Bhardwaj and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Also, she will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Badhaai Ho'. It will hit the screens on October 19, Dussehra this year. It has been produced by Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures.