‘Dangal’ star Zaira Wasim ‘apology’ post row: THESE Bollywood celebrities have extended support

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 14:04
Mumbai: Aamir Khan took to Twitter to react to his ‘Dangal’ co-star Zaira Wasim’s statement almost after a day the young girl took to her Facebook page to ‘apologise’ to those, who she may have offended by her recent actions or by people she recently met.

Zaira, who hails from the state of Jammu and Kashmir, had recently met Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Soon after her much publicised meeting with the CM, the 16-year-old took to her social media accounts to post a statement to make clarifications and apologise to people.

Though Zaira’s post did not clearly refer to any specific occurrence that made her issue an apology, it came after she met the J&K CM, who had appreciated her work in ‘Dangal’ recently.

Besides Aamir, a number of people from the film fraternity extended support to Zaira, who essayed young Geeta Phogat in ‘Dangal’.

Here’s taking a look at people who expressed support to Zaira:

Zaira deleted her first post soon after it made headlines. She wrote another post and subsequently deleted it too.

Zaira may not be proud of what she is doing but she is certainly a significant part of a historic film – Dangal - that has become the highest grossing film in the history of Indian cinema.

First Published: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 13:55

