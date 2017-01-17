‘Dangal’ star Zaira Wasim ‘apology’ post row: THESE Bollywood celebrities have extended support

Mumbai: Aamir Khan took to Twitter to react to his ‘Dangal’ co-star Zaira Wasim’s statement almost after a day the young girl took to her Facebook page to ‘apologise’ to those, who she may have offended by her recent actions or by people she recently met.

Zaira, who hails from the state of Jammu and Kashmir, had recently met Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Soon after her much publicised meeting with the CM, the 16-year-old took to her social media accounts to post a statement to make clarifications and apologise to people.

Though Zaira’s post did not clearly refer to any specific occurrence that made her issue an apology, it came after she met the J&K CM, who had appreciated her work in ‘Dangal’ recently.

Besides Aamir, a number of people from the film fraternity extended support to Zaira, who essayed young Geeta Phogat in ‘Dangal’.

Here’s taking a look at people who expressed support to Zaira:

Dear @Zairawasim Welcome to the world of Fame,Judgement & Jealousy! Keep Smiling & Shining little one Love Ur work & U#Sweet16 #Liveurlife pic.twitter.com/ecTpDAeeVW — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) 17 January 2017

#ZairaWasim, I LOVED you & everything to do with Dangal. You worked hard, it showed & I look up to you. Keep shining, keep dreaming! — Shraddha Kapoor (@ShraddhaKapoor) 17 January 2017

Dichotomy of ultra liberals...evident when Meryl Streep spoke but silent when #ZairaWasim gets trolled,is our zaira's voice not loud enough? — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) 17 January 2017

#ZairaWasim u dont need 2 apologise 2 faceless losers. They r narrow minded cowards. U ARE a role model for ALL young girls & u shud b proud — Swara Bhaskar (@ReallySwara) 16 January 2017

May God give Sanity to this World. And a Bigger Perspective of Humanity beyond Religion and Patriotism. #ZairaWasim — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) 16 January 2017

Zaira deleted her first post soon after it made headlines. She wrote another post and subsequently deleted it too.

No idea why this has become a big issue. Again and again I'm telling people that I have not been forced into anything by anyone: Zaira Wasim pic.twitter.com/FLu8ojs0wq — ANI (@ANI_news) 16 January 2017

Zaira may not be proud of what she is doing but she is certainly a significant part of a historic film – Dangal - that has become the highest grossing film in the history of Indian cinema.