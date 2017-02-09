‘Dangal’ star Zaira Wasim says she hate to watch herself on screen

Mumbai: ‘Dangal’ actress Zaira Wasim says it's rather embarrassing to watch herself on the screen.

In conversation with young writer Zuni Chopra here on Wednesday, Zaira said: "I hate to watch myself on the screen. It's annoying and embarrassing. I never watch my interviews. I am even scared to watch my film."

What are the challenges when acting?

"I am a debutant and I don't know about challenges. I just blindly follow the instruction given by directors.

"It's up to the writers who write brilliantly-shaped scripts and they are the ones who decide what we (actors) should do. I think the entire credit should go to the writers.

"Even in 'Dangal', if it would not have been a brilliant script, I don't think I would have been called a good actor," she added.

Born and brought up in Jammu and Kashmir, the 16-year-old actress said it was the love for work that keeps her on toes even if there is a hectic schedule.

"It doesn't matter what time you are waking up if you love your work. If you love your work, no matter what difficulties come up. It's like you have to do it."

Asked how she prepares herself for an intense scene, she said: "If the scene is emotional or intense, I need my own time. I would rather prefer sitting in one dark room try to comprehend what coming up next. Everyone needs their own space, so do I."

Likewise, in her personal life, she likes to remain in her own zone.

"I think my life was a little different from how the life of a 16-year-old person should be. I never went out much. My dad used to tell me stories that they used to go out all the time. There is a huge hill right next to my house and I have never been there."