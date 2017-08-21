close
Daniel and I are hands-on parents: Sunny Leone

Indo-Canadian actress Sunny Leone, who along with her husband Daniel Weber adopted a girl, says they are hands-on parents and keep running after their daughter every day.

IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 13:44
Daniel and I are hands-on parents: Sunny Leone
Image Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: Indo-Canadian actress Sunny Leone, who along with her husband Daniel Weber adopted a girl, says they are hands-on parents and keep running after their daughter every day.

The baby has been named Nisha Kaur Weber.

"It is so amazing to have her. Both Daniel and I are hands-on parents. We bathe her, wash her, change her nappies and feed her. Also when she wakes up, we wake up.

"Both of us keep on running into her room to say 'good morning' and sometimes we are pushing each other to get in first. We are really happy," Sunny told IANS on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2017.

The actress,36, who adopted the girl from Latur, said the process took two years.

"We decided almost two years ago that we will adopt because we are volunteers at times with different orphanages and shelters and especially one in particular which is St. Catherine's Home. We loved that every single woman was a volunteer who helped the children and there were so many babies there. 

"They have taken girls who have been trafficked, children who have been trafficked, children who have HIV. Just seeing that glimpse touches you. There are so many children who want parents. We had that room in our heart, financially and in our home, so everything fell into place," added Sunny, who had started out as a porn star.

The actress walked the ramp at the fashion gala here for Splash's Autumn Winter collection along with actor Randeep Hooda. 

Talking about the association with the brand, she said: "I personally loved the Splash collection."

On the big screen, Sunny was seen wooing Shah Rukh Khan in the "Raees" song "Laila Main Laila" and also features in a track in "Baadshaho".

What's happening other than these projects?

"There are lot of things going on. One film will come out this year, I believe. It is ‘Tera Intezaar', and then there are a couple of projects that are in the process. It's a very exciting phase," said the actress, who attracted a "sea of love" on a trip to Kochi last week.

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber, Nisha Kaur Weber.

