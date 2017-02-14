Darsheel Safary from Aamir Khan's 'Taare Zameen Par' is all grown up now! Check out his latest pic
New Delhi: Do you guys remember the cute lil' Darsheel Safary from Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's 2007 release 'Taare Zameen Par'? Well, he is all grown up now. In fact, Darsheel is all set to take the cinemas by storm once again.
Interestingly, he will soon be hitting the silver screens with upcoming release 'Quickie'. "Darsheel Safary to star in #Quickie, a teenage love story. Pradip Atluri directs. Producers Tony D'Souza, Amul Vikas Mohan, Nitin Upadhyaya," Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.
However, not much is known about the project yet. But, if the poster is to be judged, we can pretty much say that Darsheel totally looks dapper in his latest avatar.
Darsheel Safary to star in #Quickie, a teenage love story. Pradip Atluri directs. Producers Tony D'Souza, Amul Vikas Mohan, Nitin Upadhyaya. pic.twitter.com/3AEtse6BXp
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 14, 2017
He has also flaunted his acting skills in films like 'Bumm Bumm Bole', 'Zokkomon' and 'Midnight's Children'.
