close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

Darsheel Safary from Aamir Khan's 'Taare Zameen Par' is all grown up now! Check out his latest pic

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 15:55
Darsheel Safary from Aamir Khan&#039;s &#039;Taare Zameen Par&#039; is all grown up now! Check out his latest pic

New Delhi: Do you guys remember the cute lil' Darsheel Safary from Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's 2007 release 'Taare Zameen Par'? Well, he is all grown up now. In fact, Darsheel is all set to take the cinemas by storm once again.

Interestingly, he will soon be hitting the silver screens with upcoming release 'Quickie'. "Darsheel Safary to star in #Quickie, a teenage love story. Pradip Atluri directs. Producers Tony D'Souza, Amul Vikas Mohan, Nitin Upadhyaya," Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

However, not much is known about the project yet. But, if the poster is to be judged, we can pretty much say that Darsheel totally looks dapper in his latest avatar.

He has also flaunted his acting skills in films like 'Bumm Bumm Bole', 'Zokkomon' and 'Midnight's Children'.

First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 15:55

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.