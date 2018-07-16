हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
David Hasselhoff to get married this month

The actor has daughters Taylor, 28, and Hayley, 25, with second ex-wife Pamela Bach.

Los Angeles: 'Baywatch' star David Hasselhoff has revealed he and fiancee Hayley Roberts will be tying the knot on July 31. The 65-year-old actor, who has been engaged to Roberts for almost two years, will exchange wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in Italy.

"We're gonna get married on the 31st, you know, in Italy. My birthday is on Tuesday and then we shoot out to the UK and a few places and then we're gonna get married, but a very small wedding with her family from Wales in Puglia, which is southern Italy.

''And then from there we're going to go to the Maldives and we'll stay underwater for about two weeks," Hasselhoff told Entertainment Tonight.

The actor, who has daughters Taylor, 28, and Hayley, 25, with second ex-wife Pamela Bach, is already sporting a wedding band as the jewellery has special significance for him.

''This ring that I've got is really special. It's my mom and dad's and I wear it for luck and I wear it for remembrance and so I thought, you know, it's nice I don't have to go out and get another ring. I'll just keep this one," he said. 

 

