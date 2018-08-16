हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
David Mackenzie

David Mackenzie's 'Outlaw King' to open Toronto Film Festival

The project from the streaming giant will have its world premiere at the 43rd edition of the prestigious film festival, the organisers said in a statement.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@davidhmackenzie

Toronto: Netflix's "Outlaw King", starring Chris Pine in the lead, will open the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2018.

The project from the streaming giant will have its world premiere at the 43rd edition of the prestigious film festival, the organisers said in a statement. 

Pine, who reunites with his "Hell or High Water" director David Mackenzie, plays Scottish warrior king, Robert the Bruce in the historical drama. The story follows Bruce, and his battle to regain control of Scotland after he is declared an outlaw by the King of England.

Justin Kelly-directed Savannah Knoop biopic "Jeremiah Terminator Leroy" will close TIFF. 

The movie features actor Kristen Stewart as Knoop, who posed as the title literary persona of her sister-in-law, Laura Albert (Laura Dern), throughout the 1990s.

The organisers also announced 100 features and short films that will screen as part of its line-up. 

It includes Joel Edgerton's "Boy Erased"; Sam Taylor-Johnson's "A Million Little Pieces", Paul Greengrass' "22 July", Jonah Hill's directorial debut "Mid90s" and Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's "Never Look Away", among others.

