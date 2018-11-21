Days after its launch, fans demand season 2 of Mirzapur

New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video Original's crime drama Mirzapur which released this Friday has been creating an immense buzz amongst the audience. The Netizens have not only binged watched the entire series but also demanded season two of the crime drama.

Mirzapur streamed all it's episodes on Friday, making the series available for binge watching. Owing to the intriguing storyline and remarkable performances, Netizens are left wanting for more.

Addressing their requests, Amazon's official handle took to reply to the fans saying, "We haven't made an announcement yet. Stay tuned to our website for more updates."

Based on the backdrop of the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, Mirzapur showcases the story of a lawless land ruled by the powerful Kaleen Bhaiya played by Pankaj Tripathi. The actor, who slipped into the character of a ruthless gangster has received an exceptional response from all quarters hailing him for his performance.

The crime drama also stars Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Amit Sial and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

With heart-pounding action, violence at an operatic scale, gangsters with sharp minds and dry humor, Mirzapur is a hinterland story that is as raw as it gets.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Media and Entertainment, Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur is directed by Gurmeet Singh.