Sara Ali Khan

Dear Sara Ali Khan, how can you look so gorgeous after a gym session? See pics

The young actress is often clicked wearing traditional Indian wear and carries it off quite well. 

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The drop-dead gorgeous daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan forayed into the world of movies in 2018 with 'Kedarnath'. The film did a fab business and she got rave reviews for her maiden venture. The lucky newcomer's second big commercial success came with 'Simmba' starring Ranveer Singh.

The Box Office collections of 'Simmba' is on a winning roll and yes it will continue for the coming days. Sara has managed to win a million hearts already and people have appreciated her acting chops as well.

She is majorly into fitness and recently was clicked by paps coming out from her gym in Bandra, Mumbai. What's eye-catching this time is not her OOTD but how fresh and pretty she looks after a solid gym sess.

Check out the easy-breezy pictures:

 

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Sara is always been media friendly and never really misses out on greeting or waving at the paps who are busy clicking her. The stunning beauty is one of the most sought-after star kids around and is often spotted either outside the gym or yoga centre.

The young actress is often clicked wearing traditional Indian wear and carries it off quite well. Whether it's the ethnic Indian style, Western wear or her workout outfits—Sara looks graceful in all.

 

 

 

