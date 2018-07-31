हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee and Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala in one frame - Check out 'Sita meets Sita' pic

Debina, who essayed Sita in Sagar Arts's Ramayan in 2008, took to Instagram to share images with Dipika.

Mumbai: It must have been a nostalgic moment for Debina Bonnerjee when she met none other than Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, the iconic actress, who played Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar's TV series Ramayan in the 1980s.

Debina, who essayed Sita in Sagar Arts's Ramayan in 2008, took to Instagram to share images with Dipika.

She wrote: "When #Sita meets Sita ........ How I savoured this moment of meeting you @dipikkatopiwala my first work #ramayana was on the foundation of seeing your DVDs , understanding, forming knowledge. #legend................ lots of looooove (sic)."

Dipika, who is married to Hemant Topiwala, the owner of Shingar cosmetics company, has also acted in films. But she became a household name as Sita.

 

Ramayan was aired on Doordarshan between 25 January 1986 and 31 July 1988. The beautiful actress will be seen in Natsamrat, a remake of a namesake Marathi film co-starring Manoj Joshi and Siddharth Randeria. The film is slated to release on August 30.

Almost thirty years later, Debina played the same character and was paired opposite Gurmeet Choudhary. Interestingly, Debina found love on the sets of Ramayan and is married to Gurmeet.

Debina and Dipika met at the screening of Chalo Jeete Hain a movie inspired by the childhood of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the city's High Street Phoenix.

