Debut award row: Harshvardhan Kapoor apologises to Diljit Dosanjh

New Delhi: A few days back, Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Kapoor was trending all over the Internet, all thanks to his controversial remarks on Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh's Filmfare award win. But now, as a damage control exercise, the 26-year-old star has issued an apology regarding the same.

The 'Mirzya' hunk stated that he respects and loves Diljit a lot. "Love you to sir, have lots of respect for you and your body of work sorry if I said anything that came out wrong @diljitdosanjh @AnilKapoor," he tweeted.

Earlier, Harshvardhan, who was also nominated in the same category for his film 'Mirzya', said that the actor-singer has already featured in a Hindi movie before 'Udta Punjab' and several regional projects and hence should not have been considered for the debut award.

Diljit, however, did not take the issue too seriously as he said in an interview that he is not hurt by the comments Harshvardhan made.

All's well that ends well!

