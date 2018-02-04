Deepika Padukone accepts Akshay Kumar's challenge, posts video holding sanitary pad

New Delhi: After Aamir Khan, Twinkle Khanna and Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone is the latest from the tinsel town to accept the 'PadManChallenge'.

Deepika, who was challenged by Akshay Kumar, took to Instagram to share a video in which she is posing with a sanitary napkin. The actress captioned the video with, "Thank you for tagging me @akshaykumar ! Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about…It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am challenging Badminton Champion & Olympic Medal Winner @pvsindhu1."

In her post, Deepika further tagged Badminton champion and Olympic winner PV Sindhu to take the challenge.

The challenge is a part of the promotion campaign of Akshay Kumar-starrer 'PadMan', aimed at breaking the taboo related to menstruation. The challenge also requires people to nominate others to spread the word.

Meanwhile, a lot of celebrities have taken up the challenge and posed with sanitary napkins.

Deepika's "Padmaavat' co-star Aditi Hydari too posed with a sanitary napkin in her hand. PadMan's lead actress Sonam Kapoor shared Aditi's picture on her Instagram account with the caption, "#repost @aditiraohydari ・・・ Challenge accepted @radhikaofficial ... Here it is- A pad... Even princesses use it! It's natural! Period! #PadManChallenge... Here I’m challenging @rajkummar_rao @dianapenty and @faroutakhtar."

Other celebrities who took up the challenge are Aamir Khan, Swara Bhasker, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Dia Mirza, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shabana Azmi among few others.

Previously, 'PadMan' was going to clash with Deepika's much-anticipated 'Padmaavat'. However, Akshay pushed the PadMan's release to February 9 to make way for period drama 'Padmaavat'.