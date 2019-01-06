Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt's Instagram chat is too cute to miss

New Delhi: Bollywood's female superstar, Deepika Padukone turned 33 yesterday and wishes poured in from all parts of the country. The hashtag 'Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone' was trending on Twitter, courtesy of the actress's immense pool of fans who had started wishing their favourite actress right from midnight.

Towards the end of the day, various celebrities took to social media and extended their wishes to the dimpled beauty.

Actress Alia Bhatt too had wished Deepika on Instagram by sharing an adorable picture of the two. Along with the cutesy click, Alia had written, “Happy Birthday Beautiful”

Check out the screenshot here:

Now, Deepika has responded to Alia's birthday wishes in the cutest way possible! Sharing the same picture on her Instagram, Dippy wrote, “Thank you my love”.

Check it out here:

For the unversed, Deepika was rumoured to be in a relationship with Alia's current beau, Ranbir Kapoor. Deepika and Ranbir were one of the most loved couples of Bollywood but fate had other plans. The two remained friends even after their breakup and even starred in films like 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Tamasha' together.

In November this year, Deepika got married to the extremely talented Ranveer Singh. The couple had been dating for 6 years and are fondly adressed by fans as 'DeepVeer'.

Ranveer and Deepika's wedding pics were straight out of a dream and the two look like a match made in heaven.