Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh burn the dance floor at Kapil Sharma- Ginni Chatrath's wedding reception—Watch

One of the most adorable couples of B-Town, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding reception in Mumbai last night. Dippy darling looked beautiful in a pink saree while Ranveer looked dapper in blue.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh burn the dance floor at Kapil Sharma- Ginni Chatrath&#039;s wedding reception—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: One of the most adorable couples of B-Town, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding reception in Mumbai last night. Dippy darling looked beautiful in a pink saree while Ranveer looked dapper in blue.

The couple were all smiles for the paps as they reached JW Marriot, Mumbai where the party was organised.

Videos of Deepika and Ranveer burning the dance floor are doing rounds on the internet.

Check them out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Namaste Bollywood (@namaste.bollywood) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Namaste Bollywood (@namaste.bollywood) on

Well, there is a reason that every single girl out there is wishing for a 'Ranveer Singh' in her life. The actor is head over heels in love with his wife Deepika Padukone and the two continue to give us couple goals each day. Ranveer and Deepika got married on November 14 this year in a Konkani style ceremony and a day later solemnized their wedding as per Sindhi tradition.

After their wedding in Italy, the couple hosted a reception in Bengaluru on November 21. Soon after the Bengaluru reception, the couple hosted another reception in Mumbai on November 28. The actress donned traditional attire at both these receptions and looked every bit regal.

For the third reception, however, Deepika ditched the traditional look and wore a Zuhair Murad custom ensemble. The outfit had a thigh-high slit, flaunting her long beautiful legs.

