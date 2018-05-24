Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to tie the knot on November 19?

New Delhi: Rumours regarding Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh taking the big step and tying the nuptial knot have been doing rounds for quite some time now.

As per a Filmfare report, 'DeepVeer' might tie the knot on November 19, 2018! Neither Ranveer nor Deepika have confirmed the news and we shall have to wait to hear the public announcement.

Earlier, when Ranveer was asked about the wedding, he had denied any such development and maintained that will there be any big development, he would be the first person to make it public.

Well, we really hope the reports are true because 'DeepVeer' are one of the cutest couples of B-Town. Ranveer leaves no stone unturned in expressing his admiration for his lady love. On the other hand, Deepika remains tight-lipped about her relationship status.

Looks like marriage is the new trend in Bollywood and we couldn't be happier for our dear celebs, taking this big decision of life!

In December last year, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma surprised us all with their hush-hush wedding in Italy. They announced their marriage on Twitter and left their fans elated. In May this year, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot. Sonam-Anand's wedding was no secret but it still is the talk of the town. Actors Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia too got married secretly this May and their wedding was a sweet surprise.

Will Deepika and Ranveer tie the knot this year? The only way of finding out is to wait and watch!