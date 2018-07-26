हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding destination revealed

Though Deepika and Ranveer have never admitted to being in love, they have dropped ample hints to prove that they are a couple.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding destination revealed
Pic courtesy: Deepika and Ranveer in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. Movie still for representation purpose only.

Mumbai: Speculations are rife about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's destination wedding since the last few months. The two actors are tight-lipped, but rumour mills are working round the clock to get more information regarding the power couple's marriage and everything about it.

There were reports suggesting that DeepVeer may follow in the footsteps of Anushka Sharma - Virat Kohli, and opt for a European destination for their wedding ceremony. Rumours hinted at Italy and now the wedding destination is almost confirmed. 

According to a report in Filmfare, Ranveer and Deepika will exchange marital vows at Lake Como in Italy on November 10.

Lake Como, in Italy's Lombardy,  is apparently an exotic destination chosen by the wealthiest. It is believed that this specific place had been a favourite of the aristocrats for centuries. 

And given the fact that Lake Como is a classic destination, DeepVeer's wedding ceremony is bound to be as beautiful as a fairytale. 

Though Deepika and Ranveer have never admitted to being in love, they have dropped ample hints to prove that they are a couple.

Their comments on each other's Instagram posts have grabbed eyeballs and so has their PDA.

DeepVeer had flown to the Maldives to celebrate New Year. Rumours suggest that Ranveer got engaged to Deepika on her birthday in the island country and it was then that he proposed to her for marriage.

Here's wishing Deepika and Ranveer hearty congratulations. 

