Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif steal limelight at Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's reception

New Delhi: Newlywed couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a special party for her industry friends on Thursday night and the evening was attended by several biggies of the tinsel town. The stars were seen dressed up in their best as they made a dazzling appearance at the party.

Among those who attended the wedding were Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha, Ishaan Khattar, Suraj Pancholi, designer-duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Raveena Tandon, Sophie Chaudhary, Rekha and others. While Salman made a dashing appearance at the reception in a black suit with a navy blue shirt, it was our leading ladies - Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma who made heads turn with their glamorous entry.

Katrina arrived at the venue in a georgette nude beige saree which she wore with an organza Butterfly cape, that had hand embroidered in gold and silver sequins. The look was crafted by designer-duo Sandeep Khosla, who designed Priyanka's pastel blue lehenga for the evening.

Both Anushka and Deepika opted for outfits from their favourite designer Sabyasachi's collections. While Anushka came decked up in heavily embroidered green-coloured sepia-tinted seafoam cocktail saree and Zambian emeralds choker, Deepika sizzled in a golden tissue lehenga which she teamed with a contrasting black blouse and an organza dupatta. She completed her look in statement green necklace.

Take a look at their photos here:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)