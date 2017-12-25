Deepika Padukone attends midnight mass—See pic

New Delhi: Christmas is here and the entire world is busy celebrating! There's mirth and merriment in the atmosphere and the holiday spirit seems to have gotten into everyone, including our Bollywood celebs!

Actress Deepika Padukone, on the morning of Christmas, took to Instagram to share a picture of the first ever midnight mass she attended. The actress captioned the picture as-

"from my 1st ever midnight mass...Merry Christmas everyone!"

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Padmavati. The movie is surrounded by a lot of controversies right now and the makers are struggling to get a release date for the film.

Padmavati was initially slated to release on December 1, 2017, and also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The movie is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali who was described as a 'mad genius' by Shahid, according to an ANI report.

Here's what Shahid told ANI-

"He's a mad genius, who drains and sucks everything out of you. But you get addicted to him. He's like a drug. He's difficult for people who are not ready to work hard. He's easy for people who want to excel and push themselves. So for me, he's the easiest person. He won't let go of you till he's got what he wants. He won't sleep well if he hasn't got what he wanted. And I can relate to those feelings," noted Kapoor.