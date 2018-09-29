Deepika Padukone bags the 'Creative Personality Of The Year' at the GQ Awards

New Delhi: Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone was honoured with the prestigious 'Creative Personality Of The Year Award' for her remarkable performance in the magnum opus Padmaavat, at the GQ Men of the year awards on Thursday evening.

Deepika essayed the role of Rani Padmavati in the film Padmaavat which was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also starred Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

The actress donned a sheer white shirt with balloon sleeves and a black high waist leather pant, teamed with hair tied in a messy bun, dewy makeup and black pumps completing her look.

The ever-stylish diva made heads turn at the awards night. Earlier, the actress mesmerized the world with her bold and rocking style statement at MET Gala and Cannes apart from her international magazine covers like TINGS London. Deepika Padukone also featured in the TIMES 100 most influential list and also raised a toast for the same.

Termed as the undisputed Queen of 100 crores club, Deepika Padukone has the maximum number of films that have made it to the 100 cr club. Padmaavat earned more than 300 crores at the Box Office and with this Deepika became the first Bollywood actress to have a 300 cr film.

If rumours are to be trusted, the stunning actress is all set to take the plunge with long time girlfriend Ranveer Singh later in the year in Italy's Lake Como. Although there is no confirmation about the same from the actors, it will surely take place as there is no smoke without fire.