Deepika Padukone celebrated birthday with ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ team – WATCH video

Mumbai: Bollywood’s very own dimpled beauty Deepika Padukone, who recently turned 31, was in Mexico for the premiere of her debut Hollywood flick ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ starring Vin Diesel.

The D.J.Caruso flick is all set to release in India on January 14 and will make a splash in the global arena a week later on January 20.

The stunning actress from Bengaluru, was surprised by her co-stars who celebrated her birthday in style.

A few fan clubs of Deepika posted a few videos of her birthday celebrations.

Here’s one of them for you:

From #ninadobrev story in Instagram من الستوري تبعت #نينا_دوبريف على الانستغرام #deepikapadukone #queenofbollywood #Bollywood A video posted by E L A I N E (@deepika_padukone_fanz_) on Jan 5, 2017 at 11:09pm PST

It is going to be a promising year for Deepika for sure. She is beginning the year with her debut Hollywood flick and will look forward to the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ in November.

Here’s wishing Deepika hearty congratulations for her first Hollywood flick and success for all her future endeavours.