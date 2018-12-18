Deepika Padukone celebrates 3 years of Bajirao Mastani — Check out her post

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The actress got nostalgic as her 2015 blockbuster 'Bajirao Mastani' turned three on Tuesday.

New Delhi: As Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani' turned three on Tuesday, film's leading actress Deepika Padukone shared a picture of herself dressed in her character from the sets on her Instagram account. 

The picture is from the song 'Deewani Mastani' and she captioned it, writing, "Celebrating her grace, strength & courage... #3YearsOfMastani."

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kishore Lulla, the film also starred Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. Upon its release, the film opened positive reviews, with praise directed towards Bhansali's direction. The film was noted for its scale, grandeur and attention to detail. 

The film was adapted from the novel Raau, whose accuracy has long been questioned.

For her role of 'Mastani', Deepika learnt sword fighting and Kathak, and her dedication and hard work was visible on the screen.

Over the years, Deepika has delivered strong performances with characters like Veronica in 'Cocktail' where she was a fierce and independent girl, a doting daughter and self-independent working woman in 'Piku,' dedicated and sincere Naina in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,' courageous and decisive as Leela in 'Ram Leela' and symbol of strength and courage as Rani Padmaavati in 'Padmaavat.'

On the work front, the newlywed will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's directorial. She will also play the lead in the film, which is the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie will also mark her debut as a producer.

