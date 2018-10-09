हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone clicked leaving Aamir Khan's house. Is a film on the cards?

The 'Padmaavat' actor, who is not working on any project currently, visited Aamir Khan's residence on Monday evening and was clicked by the shutterbugs. 

Deepika Padukone clicked leaving Aamir Khan&#039;s house. Is a film on the cards?
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone was on Monday spotted outside the residence of Mr perfectionist Aamir Khan. Deepika was captured by the shutterbugs as she exited Aamir's residence. 

Dressed in a black tracksuit with minimal make-up and neatly tied hair, the 'Padmaavat' star looked every bit radiant. Take a look at her photos here: 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Deepika and Aamir have not starred in any project together. Apart from Deepika, directors Rohan Sippy and Vikramaditya Motwane and producer Siddharth Kapur were also spotted at Aamir's residence. 

It is to be noted that Vikramaditya recently announced that their company Phantom Films was being dissolved. He has also lent his support to the former female employee of Phantom Films who had alleged sexual misconduct by 'Queen' director Vikas Bahl.

In the meantime, Aamir has not announced his next project after Vijay Krishna Acharya’s 'Thugs of Hindostan' yet. However, buzz is that the superstar is working in the Gulshan Kumar biopic. He has agreed to produce the film and may star in it.

Speculations are also rife that Aamir is gearing up for an ambitious project 'Mahabharat'. Reports stated that the project is estimated to be made at a whopping Rs 1,000 crore and will be co-produced by Mukesh Ambani. In fact, the actor dropped major hints of him collaborating for a project on the subject  after he was spotted carrying a book, titled 'The Condensed Mahabharata of Vyasa' at airport in August this year.  

Last week, actress Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukherji were spotted visiting Aamir's residence triggering rumours that the actors may star in a biopic of Osho. 

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneAlia BhattAamir khanDeepika Padukone Aamir KhanRanbir KapoorAyan Mukerji

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close