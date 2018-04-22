Deepika Padukone cracks up a pretty laugh as she gets snapped outside a salon

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone has been enjoying a break after her last release 'Padmavati' and she is utilising all her time to pamper herself. The actress is often spotted spending time with her family members when not in the city or visiting a salon.

And this Sunday was no different. Deepika, snapped while exiting a salon, was all smiles as she made her way towards the car, was captured by the paparazzi. Check out her photos.

Deepika was wearing a white oversized striped shirt white-blue shirt with a pair of jeans. She rounded her look by wearing vintage glares.



On the other hand, she has been making headlines due to imminent wedding rumours with alleged beau Ranveer Singh. Even though the couple has never spoken about their relationship, the speculations around their wedding have refused to die down.

It was also reported that the actress's parents have chosen four dates between September and December this year for the wedding. The report said that the family is mulling to keep the ceremony extremely private with only close relatives and friends in attendance.

The report further claimed that Deepika-Ranveer's wedding preparations are going on with a full swing and the actress is fully utilising her free time to shop for her wedding with her mother and baby sister Anisha Padukone.