Deepika Padukone creates ripples internationally

New Delhi: Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone has been creating waves not just in India, but internationally as well.

The 32-year-old actress was seen setting the red carpet on fire at MET Gala and Cannes leaving fashion police raving across boundaries.

Recently, 'Padmaavat' grabbed eyeballs with her dazzling appearance at the MET Gala as she dressed in a red gown. Further, the actress made heads turn with her stunning appearances at the Cannes red carpet.

Apart from that, Deepika has been creating a splash with her stunning magazine covers. After mesmerising the audience with her Filmfare Middle East cover, Deepika Padukone graced the TINGS London cover in her raw sexiness.

The actress made everyone proud by emerging as the only actress to feature in TIME's 100 influential list this year. She was also chosen amongst the top 4 people to raise a toast at TIME gala.

The leggy lass pleased the fashion police across the globe with her MET Gala and Cannes appearance has been garnering praises by international institutions like Hollywood Reporter, Vanity Fair, Variety, Paris Match, amongst others.

The Hollywood Reporter praised the actress saying, "Now this is Cannes. Deepika Padukone walks up the steps at the Palais for the premiere of 'Ash is Purest White.' #Cannes2018 ".

Vanity Fair appreciated Deepika's looks at MET Gala and Cannes, "Deepika Padukone set hearts aflutter when she graced the red carpet at the Met Gala and Cannes." They further added, "Infectiously warm and approachable, this is one Indian star the rest of the world needs to keep an eye on".

Deepika today shared images from her TINGS London magazine, taking us back to her stunning cover that released recently.

lady in....eerrrr.....Black! @tingslondon A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 21, 2018 at 2:51am PDT

Variety not only appreciated the actress for her Cannes appearance but also listed the actress in International Women's Impact Report 2018 for contribution to cinema.

Paris Match from France also hailed Deepika saying, "Deepika Padukone, Indian actress, and model, appeared on the red carpet in an incredible creation signed by the Indian brand ASHI studio, graphics and asymmetrical, pink fuchsia, which surprised many on the Croisette. It is little to say, moreover, if the photographers had eyes only for her; the flashes crackled, his name echoed at the entrance to the Grand The'tre Lumiere."