Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone dines with Ranveer Singh and his mother; couple strikes a pose with fans - See pics

Deepika recently dined with Ranveer and his mother Anju Bhavnani at a plush hotel.

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika are reportedly all set to tie the nuptial knot in November this year. The couple has maintained a stoic silence on questions related to their marriage plans but has been spotted together frequently.

Deepika recently dined with Ranveer and his mother Anju Bhavnani at the Taj Lands End hotel here. Fans spotted her with them and requested them for a selfie, reports suggest.

Ranveer and Deepika clicked pics with them and the same was shared by the former's fan club on Twitter.

Take a look at the pics here:

Ranveer and Deepika will reportedly follow in the footsteps of Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma by getting married in a distant land. The couple will have a destination wedding ceremony and Italy has been chosen by them. Only a handful of guests will get to witness their marital union in the beautiful locales of the European country.

The couple has been dating since the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela days in 2013. It has been five years they have been together, and now, the two are reportedly all set to become one!

DeepVeer fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing them as man and wife and it seems the day isn't too far.

Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghAnju BhavnaniRanveer Singh Deepika Padukone marriageBollywood weddings

